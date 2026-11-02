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New wildfire erupts in Rensselaer County near New York-Massachusetts border

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
This is a gravel parking lot with ATVs, trucks, ambulances and firefighters in it.
Grant Ashley
/
WAMC
Fire crews fighting last week's 250-acre wildfire set up a base of operations in Berlin, New York near the border with Massachusetts.

Another wildfire has erupted in eastern Rensselaer County near the New York-Massachusetts border, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in a Facebook post Monday.

The wildfire comes amid dry weather conditions and about a week after a wildfire burned about 250 acres in Rensselaer County and western Massachusetts.

The Taconic Crest Trail, Mattison Hollow Trail, Berlin State Forest, and Taconic Ridge State Forest are all closed because of the fire.

A DEC spokesperson told WAMC the fire was "nothing to worry about."

"We’re just trying to keep people off the trail," the spokesperson added.

All of New York State was under a moderate wildfire risk on Monday, according to the DEC.

Ahead of last weekend, the DEC warned New Yorkers to be "extremely careful" with campfires and other outdoor sources of fire due to abnormally dry weather.

"We have increased leaf litter, lots of debris out there that could catch on fire, so we want to make sure that New Yorkers know to please be careful," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a video. "The overwhelming majority of wildfires are because of humans."

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News Rensselaer CountyWildfiresNYS DEC
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley
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