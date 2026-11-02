© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

VP Vance, Trump Jr. rally with NY GOP candidates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:39 PM EST
Courtesy Kevin Capolino, Communications Director
/
Anthony Constantino Campaign
Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Rome, New York, on Nov. 2, 2026 to stump for Republican New York 21st Congressional District candidate Anthony Constantino, among other local candidates.

Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Rome, New York, Monday morning to stump for Republican New York 21st Congressional District candidate Anthony Constantino, among other local candidates.

Constantino, a brash Trump loyalist who has been endorsed by the president, faces Lisbon dairy farmer Blake Gendebien in a North Country region that Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has represented since 2015.

But the Cook Political Report last month changed its rating of the district from “likely” to “lean Republican,” and a Siena Research Institute poll showed the Democrat up by four points, though that poll had a 4.6% margin of error.

Vance’s speech Monday morning largely focused on pitching Constantino as a President Donald Trump-appointed candidate aligned with MAGA priorities. He contrasted that with Gendebein’s purported loyalties to national Democratic figures.

“You have an opportunity not just to elect a patriot to fight for you in congress, you have an opportunity to send a message to [Sen. Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, to [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries and to [Former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that here in the New York 21st Congressional District we are fighting for people who love the United States of America, not those who hate it,” Vance told the crowd.

Attendee John Bevilacqua said he was fully committed to voting for Constantino after attending Monday’s rally.

“Unfortunately, the Democrats have gone sour. I used to be a Democrat. They’ve just gone too far to the left,” he said. “All the values. The border, the economy, everything that’s going on. Iran, if we didn’t go after them, they’d be killing us.”

The vice president’s visit comes as GOP candidates in key races across the country slip in the polls as Election Day approaches, threatening to upset Republican control of both chambers of Congress.

Stefanik has won reelection comfortably in the North Country since the 2014 election, but after a brief bid for governor last year, the she opted not to run again for Congress.
Tags
News Anthony ConstantinoBlake GendebienNY-21Vice President J.D. VanceDonald Trump Jrmidterm elections
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Related Content
  • Republican Anthony Constantino (left) and Democrat Blake Gendebien
    News
    New York's 21st Congressional District garners national attention as Election Day nears
    Aaron Shellow-Lavine, Sam Dingman
    As Election Day approaches, New York's 21st Congressional District race continues to grab headlines. Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the district on Monday to campaign for Republican Anthony Constantino as he seeks to retain the seat for the party that has held it for all but a few years since the Civil War. Also, a recent story by City & State New York calls into question Constantino's allegations that his opponent, Democrat Blake Gendebien, dumps dead cows on his St. Lawrence County farm. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke about where that race stands with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, who's been covering the contest for months. Before they got to the latest news, the pair discussed how the comparatively mellow Gendebien's campaign is versus Constantino's...
  • Republican Anthony Constantino (left) and Democrat Blake Gendebien
    News
    Gendebien leads Constantino in new Siena NY-21 poll
    Aaron Shellow-Lavine
    Since Republican Elise Stefanik first won New York’s 21st Congressional District seat in 2014, the region has been a GOP stronghold. But, a new poll by the Siena Research Institute — conducted in collaboration with WAMC, the Times Union and WPTZ — shows that while voters in the district still favor Republicans more broadly, that sentiment does not necessarily translate to support for Anthony Constantino.