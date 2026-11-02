Traffic backups expected on Interstate near Burlington and South Burlington

South Burlington, Vermont, officials are advising there could be significant traffic backups Wednesday on Interstate 89.

Officials broke ground in July on a walk-bike bridge to connect the University of Vermont, its hospital and residents on one side of the Exit 14 interchange with retail, restaurants and residences on the other side.

The city has issued a traffic advisory warning that “one northbound lane of I-89 near Exit 14 in South Burlington will be closed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until at least 3:00 p.m.” Officials are urging caution when traveling through the construction zone and to plan for delays. Daily lane closures are also expected through Friday.

The bridge is expected to be completed in 2028.

