Springfield kindergarten teacher awarded Massachusetts ‘Teacher of the Year’ honor

Education leaders in Massachusetts recently announced the state's teacher of the year - a Springfield kindergarten teacher devoted to bilingual education.

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Standing before a couple hundred students at the Gerena Community School chanting her name, Desirée Garcia was recognized as the “2027 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year” late last week.

Joined by district leadership as well as Governor Maura Healey, the Thursday assembly celebrated Garcia's 11 years as a teacher, including her work in Gerena's dual language program.

It's the kind of work Garcia says she is proudest of.

“In our community, bilingualism is not simply an academic goal - it is a part of who we are. It is our families, our cultures, our stories and our identities. Our dual language program does something incredibly powerful – it tells children that the language they speak at home matters. It tells families that their culture is valued and it teaches our students that knowing more than one language is powerful,” Garcia said.

“When a child walks into our classroom speaking another language, I never want that child to feel that they must leave part of themselves at the door to be successful in school,” she continued. “I want them to know that their language is a strength, their identity is something to celebrate and their voices deserve to be heard. I want every child, regardless of the language they speak, to discover the beauty of learning from one another and the beauty of your culture.”

According to the district, Springfield Public Schools is home to at least 4,500 "English Learner" students - 17% of the SPS student population. Gerena itself is situated in Springfield's North End, home to a number of Spanish-speaking households.

According to Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez, when evaluating candidates for this year's award, Garcia appeared to log one of the highest ratings the award committee has ever given.