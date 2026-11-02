Schenectady teen convicted in Samantha Humphrey murder trial

A jury has convicted 18-year-old Raymond Wright Jr. of murder in the second degree for killing his girlfriend, Samantha Humphrey, and leaving her body in the Mohawk River when the two were 14.

The jury reviewed evidence from Wright's phone including Internet searches mentioning abortion and his and Humphrey's GPS locations on the night she was killed.

The jury delivered the verdict Monday afternoon, ending a yearslong investigation into Humphrey's death.

Humphrey went missing in November 2022. Her body was found months later, in February 2023, in the Mohawk River in Riverside Park in Schenectady, near where she went missing.

During the trial in Schenectady County Court, prosecutors alleged Wright was with Humphrey the day she disappeared, pointing to Wright's own testimony and the GPS on the teens' phones indicating they were in the same location and met that night.

Wright's defense argued the two teens fought and that Wright left Humphrey alive. They alleged Humphrey may have died by suicide.

The trial comes after Wright, now 18, was arrested in May last year. He stood trial as an adult.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20. He is facing 15 years to life in prison.