Northeast Notebook 11/2/26: Trump payouts, midterm surprises, and trade war updates

Vice President J.D. Vance visits upstate New York to stump for a vulnerable House seat. His presence suggests the administration is nervous about holding a seat Republicans have controlled for 12 years.

Also this hour...



Voters scoff at President Trump's attempt to offer cash in exchange for supporting his policies.

Hospital employees lash out at management for their response to a sexual assault lawsuit against the CEO.

The trade war with Canada erodes already-vulnerable relationships for small business owners.

A historian tempers expectations for major election-night surprises.

And a look at local State House races in western Massachusetts.

All that and more on this midterm-eve edition of "Northeast Notebook."