WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/2/26: Trump payouts, midterm surprises, and trade war updates
Vice President J.D. Vance visits upstate New York to stump for a vulnerable House seat. His presence suggests the administration is nervous about holding a seat Republicans have controlled for 12 years.
Also this hour...
- Voters scoff at President Trump's attempt to offer cash in exchange for supporting his policies.
- Hospital employees lash out at management for their response to a sexual assault lawsuit against the CEO.
- The trade war with Canada erodes already-vulnerable relationships for small business owners.
- A historian tempers expectations for major election-night surprises.
- And a look at local State House races in western Massachusetts.
All that and more on this midterm-eve edition of "Northeast Notebook."