© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 11/2/26: Trump payouts, midterm surprises, and trade war updates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST
Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House in Washington, D.C., delivering a national radio address in 1934.
Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House in Washington, D.C., delivering a national radio address in 1934.

Vice President J.D. Vance visits upstate New York to stump for a vulnerable House seat. His presence suggests the administration is nervous about holding a seat Republicans have controlled for 12 years.

Also this hour...

  • Voters scoff at President Trump's attempt to offer cash in exchange for supporting his policies.
  • Hospital employees lash out at management for their response to a sexual assault lawsuit against the CEO.
  • The trade war with Canada erodes already-vulnerable relationships for small business owners.
  • A historian tempers expectations for major election-night surprises.
  • And a look at local State House races in western Massachusetts.

All that and more on this midterm-eve edition of "Northeast Notebook."
Tags
News Northeast Notebook Live
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman