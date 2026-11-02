Mass. Governor vows to enhance veterans memorial cemetery in Agawam

The governor of Massachusetts is pledging to improve one of the few, state-operated veterans cemeteries in the Commonwealth – found right in the Pioneer Valley.

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Home to one of the state’s two Veterans Memorial Cemeteries (the other being in Winchendon), Agawam could see its sacred grounds enhanced in the near-future.

Stopping in the Pioneer Valley late-last week, Governor Maura Healey publicly pledged to “begin the process of land acquisition” for the cemetery.

The grounds are said to be home to at least 13,000 internments, according to the Springfield Republican newspaper. While there is still some open space in the very back of the 61-acre cemetery, Healey said getting the expansion done as soon as possible was a priority.

“We need to start planning now, before space becomes a challenge, so that we can understand what investments may be needed and ensure that future generations of Massachusetts veterans have access to the burial benefits and recognition that they've earned,” she said Thursday. “Our veterans answered the call - the call to serve our country - and we owe it to them and their families to make sure we're prepared to honor that service long into the future.”

Healey noted the expansion plans would be a priority in her second term. The governor is up for re-election Tuesday – facing Republican candidate Mike Minogue as well as independent challenger Andrea James.

During Thursday’s announcement, the governor was joined by Hampden and Hampshire State Senator John Velis, who previously sought a $700,000 bond authorization for a potential expansion at the cemetery. His office noted it was part of the senate’s economic development, which “currently remains in conference committee.”

Speaking with reporters, U.S. Army veteran Delfo Barabani of Chicopee called the land “hallowed ground” – and said he was glad to see the resting place get renewed attention.

“The number right now [is] over 10,000 and it just is going to continue to get bigger and bigger,” he said of the cemetery’s veterans and their loved ones who are also interred. “Now … at least … we’re comfortable. for some period of time. that there'll be room for those that deserve to be here.”

Speaking Thursday, Agawam Mayor Christopher Johnson recalled how the cemetery was almost destined for Chicopee and the Westover Air Reserve Base.

According to the mayor, a last-minute pitch and tour involving then-State Senate Majority Leader Linda Melconian some 30 years ago helped seal the deal.

Then-property owner Edward Squazza would donate his 65-acre farm to the cause in 1997. According to Johnson, Squazza had long regretted not being able to take part in World War II with his brothers and saw the donation as a way of giving back.