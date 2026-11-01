© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Senator Murphy hospitalized after stroke

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 1, 2026 at 12:49 PM EST
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)
Adam Schultz
/
Wikimedia Commons
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy was hospitalized after a stroke over the weekend.

The 53-year-old Connecticut Democrat was taken to a local hospital after his arm went numb at his son's hockey game Saturday afternoon.

Allison Herwitt, Murphy's Chief of Staff, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that Murphy is "awake and alert" after being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital. She added that his office is "optimistic he will make a full recovery.”

Murphy is not on the ballot in this November's midterm elections.
Tags
News U.S. Senator Chris MurphyChris Murphy
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News