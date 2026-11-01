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Albany teen charged after alleged stabbing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 1, 2026 at 10:04 AM EST
An Albany Police SUV stopped along Central Avenue.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
An Albany Police SUV stopped along Central Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy from Albany is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing two other teenagers Friday afternoon.

Albany Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Washington Avenue near Quail Street and found a 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old man with stab wounds. Both were treated on the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Police arrested the 17-year-old shortly afterward. He is being held in the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility ahead of his court date.
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