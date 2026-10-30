Smith College delays closure of childcare center after pushback from parents, teachers

Smith College is delaying its planned closure of its century-old childcare center, the Center for Early Childhood Education at Fort Hill, by at least two years.

In an email addressed to teachers at Fort Hill obtained by WAMC, Smith College President Sarah Willie-LeBreton said the facility will continue to operate through summer 2029.

The email comes as parents and teachers have been rallying against the closure since the college announced it earlier this month. The closure was originally scheduled for June next year.

The announcement of the closure came amid ongoing union negotiations between the College and teachers at Fort Hill.

In the email, Willie-LeBreton said, "The college continues to engage in the union bargaining process in good faith."

The college has maintained the closure is unrelated to union efforts and will expand childcare benefits for Smith employees. In the email statement, Willie-LeBreton said a meeting is scheduled with faculty at Fort Hill on November 11, Veterans Day.