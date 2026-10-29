Northeast Notebook 10/29/26: ICE at the polls, cannabis worker wages, and decoy candidates

As Republicans struggle to hold seats at the national level, local GOP campaigns are facing tough decisions about how to allocate their funds. In upstate New York, a pair of state senate seats that once seemed safe suddenly look like they're in play for Democrats.

Also this hour...



Human smugglers are using TikTok to find their targets. Producer Molly Anderson investigates a troubling gray area in social media content moderation.

For months, we've heard reports that the Trump administration may send U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to monitor polling places. Our Capital Region bureau chief has looked into it, and he says there's very little reason to expect it will actually happen.

A candidate who will appear on the Working Families Party ballot line in the race for New York State's 113th Assembly District has no actual affiliation with the party.

As Republican Anthony Constantino chases headlines with brash tactics in the congressional race in New York's 21st District, his opponent keeps a low profile.

Rolling Stone has released its list of the top rock songs of the 21st century. Our newsroom offers our own picks.

All that and more on this Oct. 29 edition of Northeast Notebook.