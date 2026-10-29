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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/29/26: ICE at the polls, cannabis worker wages, and decoy candidates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino and President Donald Trump in front of a bronze statue of the president commissioned by Constantino.
Constantino for Congress
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Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino and President Donald Trump in front of a bronze statue of the president commissioned by Constantino.

As Republicans struggle to hold seats at the national level, local GOP campaigns are facing tough decisions about how to allocate their funds. In upstate New York, a pair of state senate seats that once seemed safe suddenly look like they're in play for Democrats.

Also this hour...

  • Human smugglers are using TikTok to find their targets. Producer Molly Anderson investigates a troubling gray area in social media content moderation.
  • For months, we've heard reports that the Trump administration may send U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to monitor polling places. Our Capital Region bureau chief has looked into it, and he says there's very little reason to expect it will actually happen.
  • A candidate who will appear on the Working Families Party ballot line in the race for New York State's 113th Assembly District has no actual affiliation with the party.
  • As Republican Anthony Constantino chases headlines with brash tactics in the congressional race in New York's 21st District, his opponent keeps a low profile.
  • Rolling Stone has released its list of the top rock songs of the 21st century. Our newsroom offers our own picks.

All that and more on this Oct. 29 edition of Northeast Notebook.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman
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