WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/29/26: ICE at the polls, cannabis worker wages, and decoy candidates
As Republicans struggle to hold seats at the national level, local GOP campaigns are facing tough decisions about how to allocate their funds. In upstate New York, a pair of state senate seats that once seemed safe suddenly look like they're in play for Democrats.
Also this hour...
- Human smugglers are using TikTok to find their targets. Producer Molly Anderson investigates a troubling gray area in social media content moderation.
- For months, we've heard reports that the Trump administration may send U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to monitor polling places. Our Capital Region bureau chief has looked into it, and he says there's very little reason to expect it will actually happen.
- A candidate who will appear on the Working Families Party ballot line in the race for New York State's 113th Assembly District has no actual affiliation with the party.
- As Republican Anthony Constantino chases headlines with brash tactics in the congressional race in New York's 21st District, his opponent keeps a low profile.
- Rolling Stone has released its list of the top rock songs of the 21st century. Our newsroom offers our own picks.
All that and more on this Oct. 29 edition of Northeast Notebook.