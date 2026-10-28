Northeast Notebook 10/28/26: Voting from jail, AG James bias allegations, and comebacks

A few days before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the Cornell University sexual assault case, James posted a message on social media. The post expressed support for the victim of the alleged gang rape. An attorney for one of the alleged perpetrators says James is biased and should be pulled from the case. Thursday, a Sullivan County judge will consider his petition. WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with the attorney ahead of the hearing.

Also this hour...



In New York, you can still vote if you're in jail. Producer Annie Bennett investigates the complexities of ballot access for people behind bars.

A Vermont start-up is building out the infrastructure to launch electric airplanes.

The author of a 2024 study on artificial intelligence in politics discusses how the technology — and the way voters use it — has advanced ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine explores the misconceptions about voter ID laws in New York.

As the Tampa Bay Rays attempt to pull off the impossible in this year's World Series, a look at some of history's great comebacks, as defined by the WAMC newsroom.

All that and more on this Oct. 28 edition of "Northeast Notebook."