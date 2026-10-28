WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/28/26: Voting from jail, AG James bias allegations, and comebacks
A few days before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the Cornell University sexual assault case, James posted a message on social media. The post expressed support for the victim of the alleged gang rape. An attorney for one of the alleged perpetrators says James is biased and should be pulled from the case. Thursday, a Sullivan County judge will consider his petition. WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with the attorney ahead of the hearing.
Also this hour...
- In New York, you can still vote if you're in jail. Producer Annie Bennett investigates the complexities of ballot access for people behind bars.
- A Vermont start-up is building out the infrastructure to launch electric airplanes.
- The author of a 2024 study on artificial intelligence in politics discusses how the technology — and the way voters use it — has advanced ahead of this year's midterm elections.
- Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine explores the misconceptions about voter ID laws in New York.
- As the Tampa Bay Rays attempt to pull off the impossible in this year's World Series, a look at some of history's great comebacks, as defined by the WAMC newsroom.
All that and more on this Oct. 28 edition of "Northeast Notebook."