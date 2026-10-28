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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/28/26: Voting from jail, AG James bias allegations, and comebacks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT
New York Attorney General Letitia James stopped by Flowers' swearing in ceremony to offer remarks. James is the first woman and African American to be elected attorney general in New York.
WAMC file photo
New York Attorney General Letitia James

A few days before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the Cornell University sexual assault case, James posted a message on social media. The post expressed support for the victim of the alleged gang rape. An attorney for one of the alleged perpetrators says James is biased and should be pulled from the case. Thursday, a Sullivan County judge will consider his petition. WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with the attorney ahead of the hearing.

Also this hour...

  • In New York, you can still vote if you're in jail. Producer Annie Bennett investigates the complexities of ballot access for people behind bars.
  • A Vermont start-up is building out the infrastructure to launch electric airplanes.
  • The author of a 2024 study on artificial intelligence in politics discusses how the technology — and the way voters use it — has advanced ahead of this year's midterm elections.
  • Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine explores the misconceptions about voter ID laws in New York.
  • As the Tampa Bay Rays attempt to pull off the impossible in this year's World Series, a look at some of history's great comebacks, as defined by the WAMC newsroom.

All that and more on this Oct. 28 edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman
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