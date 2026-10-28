Annual vigil for victims of domestic and sexual violence held at SUNY Plattsburgh

A vigil was held on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus Tuesday evening to honor survivors of, and commemorate those who have died from, domestic and sexual violence. The annual event took on an extra meaning this year as an alleged 2024 gang rape across the state in Ithaca has garnered national media attention.

The candlelight vigil, held inside the Angell College Center to assure the safety of participants [can you please add a little to explain why they were concerned about safety?], was coordinated by Behavioral Health Services North STOP Domestic and Sexual Violence program.

At the front of the room a table was lined with purple flowers, tea lights and framed pictures of people who have died in the region over the past year as a result of domestic or sexual violence. Survivors and friends of victims shared their stories, but asked not to be recorded. BHSN staff then read the names of 16 individuals who died from domestic violence in the region.

“Fifteen names from people locally. One name from somebody who was murdered here. That is too many names.”

BHSN President and CEO Katherine Cook.

“Tonight we’re here to pause to remember those whose lives have been lost, to honor those who are survivors and to recognize the courage it takes to seek safety and begin again.”

SUNY Plattsburgh Deputy Title IX Coordinator Sarah Cohen told vigil participants that there are too many misconceptions about sexual and domestic violence.

“When I speak with our students about dating and domestic violence I always start by asking them to tell me the first thing that comes to mind when the topic is brought up. And without fail each time I hear the same thing: physical violence. Dating and domestic violence are so much more than the physical aspect. It’s the emotional, the psychological, digital, financial, sexual abuse. It’s the mind-games, the gaslighting, manipulation, extreme jealously, isolation and, yes, the physical abuse.”

Cohen said there has been an uptick in reports of violence on campus. After the event, she explained the incidents on campus reflect the broader community.

“It definitely occurs just like it does in the community. Our campus is no different. It’s the arguments. It’s the fighting. It’s the yelling at each other. So, it definitely is an issue on campus and an issue in the community and everywhere as a whole.”

The event was held during Stop Domestic Violence Month. It also follows national attention on an investigation of the alleged 2024 gang rape of a Cornell University student across the state in Ithaca.

SUNY Plattsburgh student Adriana Gibbons believes most students know about the Cornell rape case. She says it reminds students to stay vigilant.

“I think that with all the media coverage, if you don’t know what’s going on with Cornell it’s kind of like where are you? Are you living under a rock? Students nowadays they know this can happen to anyone, it can happen to me, especially on a college campus.”

SUNY Plattsburgh senior Maggie Deans believes the Cornell case is helping to break stigma about reporting rape and violence on college campuses.

“It’s unfortunate but I think in a way it makes it more relatable to college individuals. The Cornell Seven, it is a highly disgusting case and especially being an individual in Greek life myself it’s frankly repulsive. And the fraternity and sorority community here at Plattsburgh has done a really good job of trying to discuss how it might not be happening here on our campus right now, but it’s always a possibility. And I absolutely think those stories and that news coverage is so important, not only for just college campuses but for everyone, for the whole world.”

That all being said, Gibbons, who is also an intern at STOP Domestic Violence, says she feels “relatively” safe on SUNY Plattsburgh's campus.

“Wherever you are no one is 100% safe but I do think that this campus in general feels pretty safe and we have a great university police. We have a lot of programs and things set in place to help students that are in need. And the Plattsburgh area as a whole I do feel pretty safe in.”

While Deans also feels safe on the campus, she says it’s important to be cautious and aware.

“I personally do feel safe on campus and I think our campus works hard to make it a safe place and a safe environment. But I do also believe that as a woman you do have to keep your guards up. If I’m walking around on campus, I will never have both of my earbuds in my ears. Similarly, I’m not going to walk with my head down looking at my phone. I feel it’s very important to look up and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Having all of your senses alert and heightened at all times, it’s very important.”

SUNY Plattsburgh has installed blue light safety phones across the campus that automatically dial campus police when activated.