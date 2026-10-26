Northeast Notebook 10/26/26: Voting security, fake newspapers, and grape costumes

A recent editorial in the "Amsterdam Chronicle" makes serious allegations against Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino. But does the Amsterdam Chronicle actually exist?

Also this hour:



Our reporter heads to Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany to find out if voters are nervous about federal efforts to surveil polling places.

A Pioneer Valley parent condemns the recently-announced closure of an early childhood education center that's been part of the Northampton community for 100 years.

And speaking of childcare: it's getting harder and harder to find - and afford - in New York. What's causing the bottleneck?

Plus: is A Bunch of Grapes the perfect Halloween costume?

All that and more on this October 26th edition of "Northeast Notebook."