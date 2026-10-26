WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/26/26: Voting security, fake newspapers, and grape costumes
A recent editorial in the "Amsterdam Chronicle" makes serious allegations against Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino. But does the Amsterdam Chronicle actually exist?
Also this hour:
- Our reporter heads to Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany to find out if voters are nervous about federal efforts to surveil polling places.
- A Pioneer Valley parent condemns the recently-announced closure of an early childhood education center that's been part of the Northampton community for 100 years.
- And speaking of childcare: it's getting harder and harder to find - and afford - in New York. What's causing the bottleneck?
- Plus: is A Bunch of Grapes the perfect Halloween costume?
All that and more on this October 26th edition of "Northeast Notebook."