© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/26/26: Voting security, fake newspapers, and grape costumes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM EDT
Amsterdam Chronicle
The masthead of the "Amsterdam Chronicle."

A recent editorial in the "Amsterdam Chronicle" makes serious allegations against Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino. But does the Amsterdam Chronicle actually exist?

Also this hour:

  • Our reporter heads to Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany to find out if voters are nervous about federal efforts to surveil polling places.
  • A Pioneer Valley parent condemns the recently-announced closure of an early childhood education center that's been part of the Northampton community for 100 years.
  • And speaking of childcare: it's getting harder and harder to find - and afford - in New York. What's causing the bottleneck?
  • Plus: is A Bunch of Grapes the perfect Halloween costume?

All that and more on this October 26th edition of "Northeast Notebook."

News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman