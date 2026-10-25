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Vermont teenager dies in car crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published October 25, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
Vermont State Police vehicles
Courtesy of Vermont State Police
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Vermont State Police reported the accident on Sunday.

A 14-year-old girl is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Vermont Saturday afternoon.

According to Vermont State Police, the 16-year driver was driving at a "high rate of speed," lost control of their vehicle on a curve in the road and hit a tree.

The 14-year-old passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered "major injuries." She was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
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News University of Vermont Medical CenterFatal Car Crash
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