Vermont teenager dies in car crash

A 14-year-old girl is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Vermont Saturday afternoon.

According to Vermont State Police, the 16-year driver was driving at a "high rate of speed," lost control of their vehicle on a curve in the road and hit a tree.

The 14-year-old passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered "major injuries." She was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

