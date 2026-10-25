Orange County residents now get toll discount on Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge

Orange County residents will now get a discount on tolls for the Mario Cuomo Bridge (formerly and commonly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge).

The 20% discount means Orange County residents using E-ZPass will pay $5.80 per trip, down from the normal toll of $7.25.

State legislators representing Orange County say the measure will reduce costs for residents who commute into New York City for work.

“Between high-cost tolls on the state thruway, bridge tolls, MTA payroll tax, and most recently congestion pricing, it’s never been harder to justify a daily city commute," Assemblymember Chris Eachus, who represents the 99th District, said in a statement Sunday. "It’s only right that the burden for west-of-Hudson drivers should be alleviated, and we’ve taken a big step today towards doing just that.”

Rockland and Westchester County residents also get discounts on the Tappan Zee.

About 50 million vehicles cross the bridge annually, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

