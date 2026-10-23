Northeast Notebook 10/23/26: Botstein email analysis, measles, and housing anxiety

A cybersecurity form has analyzed an email exchange between Leon Botstein and Jeffrey Epstein. Their findings raise questions about the authenticity of the exchange, which is at the center of criminal allegations against Botstein.

Also this hour...



Measles cases are skyrocketing in New York. What's behind the surge, and can anything be done to stop it? Click here to listen to the deep dive podcast episode.

Housing costs are high on the list of anxieties for Saratoga County voters this midterm season.

Amid concerns about election security, Berkshire Eagle reporter Tara Monastesse visits the place where Pittsfield securely stores its ballots.

Co-host Annie Bennett juggles conflicting priorities in her frantic preparation for Halloweekend.

All that and more on this Oct. 23 edition of "Northeast Notebook."

