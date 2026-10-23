WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/23/26: Botstein email analysis, measles, and housing anxiety
A cybersecurity form has analyzed an email exchange between Leon Botstein and Jeffrey Epstein. Their findings raise questions about the authenticity of the exchange, which is at the center of criminal allegations against Botstein.
Also this hour...
- Measles cases are skyrocketing in New York. What's behind the surge, and can anything be done to stop it? Click here to listen to the deep dive podcast episode.
- Housing costs are high on the list of anxieties for Saratoga County voters this midterm season.
- Amid concerns about election security, Berkshire Eagle reporter Tara Monastesse visits the place where Pittsfield securely stores its ballots.
- Co-host Annie Bennett juggles conflicting priorities in her frantic preparation for Halloweekend.
All that and more on this Oct. 23 edition of "Northeast Notebook."