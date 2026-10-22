Schenectady man arrested in connection to school bus vandalism

A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of an entire fleet of school buses earlier this month.

25-year-old Nicolas Persaud is accused of damaging multiple windows, mirrors, emergency doors and cameras on 45 buses at Durham Bus Company. The total damage is estimated to be around $30,000.

The buses are contracted for use by Schenectady City School District. The Oct. 11 incident caused the cancellation of bus service to city schools that morning.

Persaud faces one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Police say more charges may be filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.