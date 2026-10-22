Northeast Notebook 10/22/26: Musk's PAC floods NY, disabled voting access, and witches

Debates unfolded around the Northeast last night, as congressional and gubernatorial candidates faced off with the midterms approaching. Today, we highlight the key moments from each debate.

Also this hour...



Elon Musk is pouring cash into upstate New York congressman Mike Lawler's re-election campaign. How is his challenger, Democrat Cait Conley, using Musk's support as a weapon against Lawler?

For people with disabilities, accessing a voting booth can be extremely complicated. Producer Annie Bennett explores the specific challenges they face.

Albany County voters have the opportunity to make significant changes to the coroner's office.

With housing affordability at the top of voters' minds, the city of Kingston, New York, has stood out for its efforts combat rising rents and a housing shortage.

All that and more on this Oct. 22 edition of "Northeast Notebook."

Please note: You may notice decreased audio quality in today's episode. We experienced some technical difficulties with our normal recording system, so this is backup file. Everything is still audible, but you may experience some minor hiccups as you listen.