Northeast Notebook 10/21/26: Anti-Botstein petition, Colonie protests, Humphrey murder trial

Shortly after eight o'clock this morning, Bard College officials received a petition with over 1,200 signatures. The petition urges the school's leadership to prohibit former president Leon Botstein from taking up residence on campus, as had been previously planned.

Also this hour:



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul opts in to a controversial provision of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. The move has the potential to reshape the ongoing debate over school choice.

After videos surface of high school students using a racial slur, students and parents in Colonie, New York speak out at a passionate Board of Education meeting.

Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine continues his quest to assemble a breakfast sandwich out of hyper-local ingredients.

Schenectady prosecutors allege that Ray Wright, Jr. murdered his ex-girlfriend Samantha Humphrey when they were both just 14 years old. Wright, who is now 18, is now on trial.

All that and more on this Oct. 21 edition of "Northeast Notebook."