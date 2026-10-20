WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/20/26: Rising heating oil costs, Massachusetts rail expansion and retail cannabis
With fuel prices skyrocketing just as Northeast homeowners are having to heat their homes, some are turning to an old-fashioned heat source: wood.
Also this hour...
- After a racist video circulates at an upstate New York high school, the administration's response draws scrutiny.
- A company seeking a permit to test howitzers in the Adirondack Park faces a setback.
- As the legal sagas at Levon Helm Studios drag on, the calendar of upcoming shows is essentially empty.
- Officials in Massachusetts are celebrating new funding for a long-awaited rail line that will make it easier to commute between the Commonwealth and upstate New York.
- But elsewhere in the Commonwealth, retail cannabis dispensaries are warily watching polls on a ballot question that would eliminate them.
All that and more on this October 20th edition of "Northeast Notebook."