Northeast Notebook 10/20/26: Rising heating oil costs, Massachusetts rail expansion and retail cannabis

With fuel prices skyrocketing just as Northeast homeowners are having to heat their homes, some are turning to an old-fashioned heat source: wood.

Also this hour...



After a racist video circulates at an upstate New York high school, the administration's response draws scrutiny.

A company seeking a permit to test howitzers in the Adirondack Park faces a setback.

As the legal sagas at Levon Helm Studios drag on, the calendar of upcoming shows is essentially empty.

Officials in Massachusetts are celebrating new funding for a long-awaited rail line that will make it easier to commute between the Commonwealth and upstate New York.

But elsewhere in the Commonwealth, retail cannabis dispensaries are warily watching polls on a ballot question that would eliminate them.

All that and more on this October 20th edition of "Northeast Notebook."