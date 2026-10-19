WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/19/26: Levon Helm Studios, 287g lawsuit, and the Battle of Kingston
Amy Helm has filed a complaint against Levon Helm Studios - the music venue named for her father - in an attempt to regain control after she was forced out earlier this year. She claims the new CEO is attempting to extort her.
Also this hour...
- As injuries mount and rosters dwindle, the future of high school football is murky.
- Co-host Maryam Ahmad on New York Governor Kathy Hochul's "Local Cops, Local Crimes" law, which has promoted intense reactions from both law enforcement and immigrant communities.
- We meet a man struggling with breast cancer, who says silence and shame make the disease particularly deadly for men.
- Can Albany find the money to close its budget gap by taxing commuters who work in the city, but don't live there? Our Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley investigates.
All that and more on this Oct. 16 edition of "Northeast Notebook."