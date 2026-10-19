Northeast Notebook 10/19/26: Levon Helm Studios, 287g lawsuit, and the Battle of Kingston

Amy Helm has filed a complaint against Levon Helm Studios - the music venue named for her father - in an attempt to regain control after she was forced out earlier this year. She claims the new CEO is attempting to extort her.

Also this hour...



As injuries mount and rosters dwindle, the future of high school football is murky.

Co-host Maryam Ahmad on New York Governor Kathy Hochul's "Local Cops, Local Crimes" law, which has promoted intense reactions from both law enforcement and immigrant communities.

We meet a man struggling with breast cancer, who says silence and shame make the disease particularly deadly for men.

Can Albany find the money to close its budget gap by taxing commuters who work in the city, but don't live there? Our Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley investigates.

All that and more on this Oct. 16 edition of "Northeast Notebook."

