Former Vermont House speaker is new leader of the Lake Champlain Basin Program

A former speaker of the Vermont House has been named director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, generally known as NEIWPCC, a regional commission that oversees the Basin Program’s personnel, contracts, grants and budget announced Monday that Mitzi Johnson, who served 18 years in the Vermont House, including 4 years as speaker, has been named director of its Lake Champlain Programs Division and Director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Johnson was cited for her strong background in water quality policy and extensive experience consulting with nonprofit and other groups.

Johnson replaces Eric Howe. Her appointment was effective Oct. 13.

