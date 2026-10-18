Republican Massachusetts lieutenant governor candidate charged with OUI

Republican candidate for governor of Massachusetts Mike Minogue is calling on his running mate, Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Shawn Oliver, to suspend his campaign.

Minogue's statement comes after Oliver was charged with operating while under the influence of alcohol for his alleged role in a multi-vehicle car accident.

Minogue said he spoke to Oliver and was "extremely disappointed." He added that if elected, he would formally also ask Oliver to resign.

"Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence," Minogue said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning.

"Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first," Minogue continued. "He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him."

The New Bedford Light, one of the first outlets to break the story, reported that Oliver was charged with operating under the influence in Bristol County, Massachusetts after crashing into multiple cars Saturday night in New Bedford. He was released from jail Sunday morning.

Oliver is a member of the New Bedford City Council.

"We just learned of the car accident involving Shawn Oliver," Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale said in a brief statement Sunday morning. "We are awaiting additional information as everyone else."

WAMC has reached out to Oliver's campaign, as well as the New Bedford Police Department, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.