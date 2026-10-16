North County voters want more discussion of issues and less negativity in campaigns

From TV to social media, the airwaves are filled with political ads these days. Many are attacks on opponents and the volume is increasing as Election Day approaches. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with folks at a recent festival and found that people would rather hear where candidates stand on the issues.

Candidates are ramping up their campaign messages as the general election approaches. Often, the rhetoric is against the person they're running against rather than issues. For example, in recent, separate, interviews on WAMC, the Democrat and Republican candidates in New York’s 21st Congressional District race several times veered from discussing issues to bash their opponent.

“I’m running against a guy that had a choice what party he wanted to support and he decided to support the Democrat party. I think he’s been dishonestly trying to represent himself as a northern tough guy. He’s not representing himself accurately. He’s a person that’s beholden to the left. And he’s a routine rulebreaker.”

“Constantino has nothing to say about the increased cost of diesel fuel, fertilizer and gasoline. He has nothing to say about the trade war with Ontario and Quebec and how it hurts our communities. So he’s going to use anything he can to distract people from what the real issues are.”

That was Republican Anthony Constantino followed by Democrat Blake Gendebien.

That type of rhetoric is not what recent festival-goers in Plattsburgh want to hear.

Waiting her turn to participate in a bed race, Area 6 Clinton County legislator from Saranac, Republican Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau says although she’s in politics, she doesn’t like negativity in campaigns.

“I don’t like any controversy. I don’t like to hear any of the back and forth. I don’t like people bashing each other. Just tell us what you’re for and what you support and then we’ll go from there. We’ll make our own decision.”

Asked what she would like to hear more and less of from the candidates, city resident Jordon Sistrunk pointed to one particular issue she’s tired of hearing about.

“I want to hear less about Israel. I’m sick of hearing about Israel and AIPAC. I’m sick of it. I’m over it. I’m over giving our tax dollars to fund a war and I think things should stay local and taxes should stay local.”

Sistrunk is also put off by the temperament of campaigns and says she tends to ignore the candidates until she’s ready to cast her ballot.

“I try not to follow it to be honest because every time I open the news it’s just another devastating headline. So I try to stay ignorant to it just because it works me up.”

Bradley: “Are you planning to vote?”

Sistrunk: “I am. I’ve got a lot of researching to do before I hit the polls. But I try to be well informed on the candidates. I mean, the people who don’t vote is frustrating to me.”

Tony Skiffington is flanked by his dog Moose. He says candidates are too negative and aren’t talking about relevant issues.

“I want to hear less of the people being divided on the silliest subjects. That’s what I want to hear less of. Let’s talk about what can help everyone and not what doesn’t help everyone as much. That’s what I want to hear. I don’t have anything, any topic, that I’m passionate about or not passionate about. I just want people to be at peace.”

Early voting in New York begins on October 24th. Election Day is November 3rd.