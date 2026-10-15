WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/15/26: Upstate debates, gambling, and voting access for unhoused people
The most remarkable thing about last night's debate between the candidates running for Congress in New York's 17th district... is that it happened at all. All around the region, candidates in similar races have been resistant to debating. What gets lost when candidates decline to face their opponents in a public forum?
Also today on the show...
- The struggles unhoused people face when they try to register to vote.
- How the New York State Gaming Commission hopes to regulate online gambling platforms - and their attempts to target vulnerable players using A.I.
- The fascinating backstory behind a Massachusetts ballot question designed to challenge the state's restrictive gun laws.
- And a new social media video series asks: "What's Troy thinking?"
All that and more on this October 15th edition of "Northeast Notebook."