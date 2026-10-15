Northeast Notebook 10/15/26: Upstate debates, gambling, and voting access for unhoused people

The most remarkable thing about last night's debate between the candidates running for Congress in New York's 17th district... is that it happened at all. All around the region, candidates in similar races have been resistant to debating. What gets lost when candidates decline to face their opponents in a public forum?

Also today on the show...



The struggles unhoused people face when they try to register to vote.

How the New York State Gaming Commission hopes to regulate online gambling platforms - and their attempts to target vulnerable players using A.I.

The fascinating backstory behind a Massachusetts ballot question designed to challenge the state's restrictive gun laws.

And a new social media video series asks: "What's Troy thinking?"

All that and more on this October 15th edition of "Northeast Notebook."