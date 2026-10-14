Northeast Notebook 10/14/26: Bard protests, PFAS, and expensive bird toys

Pope Leo XIV is said to be recovering well after treatment for lung cancer. On today's show, we speak to an Albany bishop about the Catholic Church's history of concealing papal health issues.

Plus: more fallout from the campus at Bard College, where students are expressing a lack of trust in the school's official channels for reporting sexual misconduct. We'll also speak to the editor in chief of local news outlet The Daily Catch about Bard's sometimes tense relationship with reporters.

And: a new study on forever chemicals has troubling results for New Yorkers.

All that and more on this Oct. 14 edition of "Northeast Notebook."