WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/14/26: Bard protests, PFAS, and expensive bird toys
Pope Leo XIV is said to be recovering well after treatment for lung cancer. On today's show, we speak to an Albany bishop about the Catholic Church's history of concealing papal health issues.
Plus: more fallout from the campus at Bard College, where students are expressing a lack of trust in the school's official channels for reporting sexual misconduct. We'll also speak to the editor in chief of local news outlet The Daily Catch about Bard's sometimes tense relationship with reporters.
And: a new study on forever chemicals has troubling results for New Yorkers.
All that and more on this Oct. 14 edition of "Northeast Notebook."