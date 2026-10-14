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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/14/26: Bard protests, PFAS, and expensive bird toys

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 14, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
Two horses inspect a WAMC reporter's microphone during a recent visit to 13 Hands Equine Rescue in Dutchess County hamlet of Clinton Corners, New York.
Elias Guerra
/
WAMC
Two horses inspect a WAMC reporter's microphone during a recent visit to 13 Hands Equine Rescue in Dutchess County hamlet of Clinton Corners, New York. They are among the 25 horses caught by New York State Police in an Adirondack town near the Canadian border in September on their way to a slaughterhouse in Quebec.

Pope Leo XIV is said to be recovering well after treatment for lung cancer. On today's show, we speak to an Albany bishop about the Catholic Church's history of concealing papal health issues.

Plus: more fallout from the campus at Bard College, where students are expressing a lack of trust in the school's official channels for reporting sexual misconduct. We'll also speak to the editor in chief of local news outlet The Daily Catch about Bard's sometimes tense relationship with reporters.

And: a new study on forever chemicals has troubling results for New Yorkers.

All that and more on this Oct. 14 edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman