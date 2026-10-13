Northeast Notebook 10/13/26: VT ballot questions, child deportations, and Joni Mitchell

Vermont's state constitution does not contain equal protection language. Advocates of a ballot measure to amend the document say changes are needed to head off potential attempts by the federal government to curtail civil rights protections.

Also this hour: a preview of tonight's gubernatorial debate in New York, and the Senate matchup in Massachusetts. A close look at recent findings by the Marshall Project about child deportations - which have doubled since last year.

And: our producer joins an Oscar nominee on stage for a tribute to Joni Mitchell.

All that and more on this Oct.13 edition of "Northeast Notebook."