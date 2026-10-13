WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/13/26: VT ballot questions, child deportations, and Joni Mitchell
Vermont's state constitution does not contain equal protection language. Advocates of a ballot measure to amend the document say changes are needed to head off potential attempts by the federal government to curtail civil rights protections.
Also this hour: a preview of tonight's gubernatorial debate in New York, and the Senate matchup in Massachusetts. A close look at recent findings by the Marshall Project about child deportations - which have doubled since last year.
And: our producer joins an Oscar nominee on stage for a tribute to Joni Mitchell.
All that and more on this Oct.13 edition of "Northeast Notebook."