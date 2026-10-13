Long-awaited Westfield data center permit extension vote on Tuesday agenda

Tuesday night, a planning board in western Massachusetts could finally vote on a data center permit extension - after punting over a month ago.

The Westfield Planning Board will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with only public participation and one piece of unfinished business on the agenda.

Last month, the board delayed voting on a three-year extension requested by developer Servistar Realties LLC.

The company has been working to build a data center campus near Route 202 for the past five years. Company officials have said the project is ongoing, with major grid and electric system work taking place so far.

Critics have argued little communication, potential grid strain and other issues should be grounds for scrapping the 155-acre project.

Westfield's city council passed a one-year data center moratorium months ago, but the Servistar project was not affected.

