Northeast Notebook 10/12/26: Medicaid cuts, mastodons, and being forced to use AI

On Monday, I received a call from a source at Columbia Memorial Hospital — part of the Albany Med Health System. The source told me that Albany Med has retained a controversial financial and risk advisory firm called Kroll to conduct an independent investigation of CEO Daniel T. Pickett, who was recently accused of sexual assault. The source was concerned because one of Kroll's previous clients is Harvey Weinstein.

Also this hour: do you ever feel like every app on your computer is forcing you to use artificial intelligence? You're not alone — especially if you don't like that feeling. Would it change anything if you knew that a small business in your community was staying afloat by using AI?

Plus: ancient mastodon bones have been discovered in a backyard in upstate New York.

All that and more on this October 12th edition of "Northeast Notebook."