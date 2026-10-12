Democrat Sarah Rogerson talks priorities for 44th Senate District ahead of election

Democrat Sarah Rogerson faces an uphill battle in her challenge to one of the stalwarts of the Republican Party in the New York State Capitol. The attorney is seeking to unseat state Sen. Jim Tedisco in the 44th District, which encompasses Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park as well as parts of Schenectady.

With roughly three weeks until Election Day, Rogerson sat down with WAMC Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine to discuss the campaign.

WAMC has also reached out to Sen. Jim Tedisco to discuss the race ahead of Election Day.