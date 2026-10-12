Dairy groups request revocation of a new cost-share requirement

A coalition of dairy groups is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rescind a new cost-share requirement for a previously free program.

The Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the International Dairy Foods Association are among 28 groups across the country asking Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to revoke a new 25% cost-share requirement on the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives.

The program provides specialized technical expertise, resources for product development and ways to improve operations, diversify revenue and pursue new markets. The letter states: “the cost-share requirement should be abandoned in its entirety due to its impact on the program, and the burden it will ultimately place on dairy farmers and processors.”

