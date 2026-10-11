Wrong-way driver crashes into Vermont police cruiser, charged with DUI

A Connecticut woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly crashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser while evading law enforcement early Sunday morning.

The Vermont State Police say that 29-year-old Taylor Chagnot drove the wrong way on I-89 from South Burlington to Williston. Chagnot then crashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser before officers could get her to stop the vehicle.

State police said Chagnot showed signs of impairment.

Chagnot's 31-year-old passenger and a Vermont State Trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash. The passenger was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Chagnot was charged with driving under the influence, grossly negligent operation, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment. She is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility after not paying $1,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday.