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Albany Med retains firm to investigate allegations against CEO

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published October 9, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT
This is a photo of the Albany Medical Center. Thanks for taking this photo and making it public domain, Rupert! I was short on time and you really helped us out. :)
Rupert Millard
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Albany Medical Health System operates Albany Medical Center on New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

The Albany Medical Health System Board has appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel Matthew Jones as acting CEO while a financial risk advisory firm conducts an independent outside review of sexual allegations made against President and CEO Daniel Pickett III. According to a statement issued by the board, the advisory firm, Kroll, will also oversee how Pickett's alleged actions could potentially impact the health system. A special committee appointed by the health system's board will also review and share the firm's findings.

Pickett's ex-partner sued him in State Court this September. She alleges Pickett assaulted her in early 2025 at their Manhattan apartment and says he used illegal substances. She says she's had a protective order against Pickett since reporting the incident to the police this March.

Pickett denies the allegations and is suing his ex-partner for defamation in state court. He's also filed a second lawsuit accusing her of taking $300,000 worth of his property from their Fifth Avenue apartment.
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