Albany Med retains firm to investigate allegations against CEO

The Albany Medical Health System Board has appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel Matthew Jones as acting CEO while a financial risk advisory firm conducts an independent outside review of sexual allegations made against President and CEO Daniel Pickett III. According to a statement issued by the board, the advisory firm, Kroll, will also oversee how Pickett's alleged actions could potentially impact the health system. A special committee appointed by the health system's board will also review and share the firm's findings.

Pickett's ex-partner sued him in State Court this September. She alleges Pickett assaulted her in early 2025 at their Manhattan apartment and says he used illegal substances. She says she's had a protective order against Pickett since reporting the incident to the police this March.

Pickett denies the allegations and is suing his ex-partner for defamation in state court. He's also filed a second lawsuit accusing her of taking $300,000 worth of his property from their Fifth Avenue apartment.