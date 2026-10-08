Richard Richardson, Western Mass. artist who created 'Three Sisters Sanctuary,' dies at 77
The man behind one of the most iconic art installations in western Massachusetts has died.
Richard M. Richardson, an environmental artist and self-proclaimed "avid collector of shapes," spent much of his life building the Three Sisters Sanctuary off of Route 112 in Goshen.
What started as a series of gardens created in the early to mid-90s grew into a museum and popular roadside attraction, filled with sculptures and statues that span mediums.
Dubbed the "Three Sisters Sanctuary" in honor of his three daughters, Richardson's creation became a place of spirituality and healing, as well as artistic showcases.
The sanctuary announced his death Wednesday evening. Richard Richardson was 77 years old.