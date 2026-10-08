Northeast Notebook 10/8/26: Botstein fallout, AI's impact on teaching, and Peter Oberacker

Starbuck's was once a place of refuge. But in 2026, as the company shutters locations around the country, refuge is hard to find.

AI, for example, is creeping into every aspect of life - including the workflows of university students, who are using it with varying levels of transparency.

Plus: more of former Bard President Leon Botstein's alleged email correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein has been uncovered by the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Botstein has resigned from his remaining affiliations with Bard College, but he may be subject to a criminal probe.

And: New York State Senator Peter Oberacker is running for Congress as a centrist in a dicey electoral environment for Republicans. He speaks with us about his plans to carve out a middle path.

All that and more on this Oct. 8 edition of Northeast Notebook.