'Friendly but aggressive in a good way': DIY punk duo Film and Gender take the Capital Region

Minorities in the DIY punk scene often worry about letting loose, especially at shows where they're unsure how inviting the environment might be. Massachusetts-based duo Film and Gender aims to break through that cloud of worry by creating an inclusive scene for people of all identities.

Inside Troy venue NoFun, Film and Gender is getting ready to perform. Bassist and vocalist Iss Manzi plays a long drawn out note while pacing the stage. The resounding note and his stage presence beckon the crowd closer.

Drummer Em Mullane bangs on her set, teeing up Manzi, who gives his bass more fire power. As the instruments reach a crescendo, Manzi screams the first lyric to their song, "Left Behind."

People immediately start jumping, dancing, and moshing. The show has begun.

The energy in the crowd during this set is not uncommon for a Film and Gender show. Ella Motzer operates CZR Entertainment and often books the band for sets in the region. She says having them perform is a guaranteed way to bring in a good time.

"If I have Film and Gender on a bill that I booked, I'm never worried if people are gonna come. People are gonna come," said Motzer. "I've had shows with Film and Gender that had 300 people at them. I've had shows with Film and Gender that have had probably 30 people at them. Even shows with 30 people at them in a living room in the middle of winter is still an absolute banger."

Film and Gender's presence on and off stage and their dedication to creating an inclusive scene draws in people from across the LGBTQ+ community. This crowd is not afraid to dance, even as they grapple with life's injustices.

Throughout the set, Manzi leaps around the stage, diving in and out of the crowd. He says each performance and city is different. For him, the key to keeping the show engaging is reading the crowd and adjusting as the show progresses.

"It's just like you know picking up on that ... [If] we're playing with a lot of heavier bands tonight, hypothetically, let's write out I should say like a heavier set list," said Manzi. "Or if we're playing with a more relaxed [crowd], not like a big moshing night. Let's play some more, like, softer stuff."

Image Courtesy of Hinderence Photography Em Mullane, drummer from Film and Gender, performs at No Fun on Sept. 24, 2026

For drummer Mullane, it's all in the facial expression and energy she brings.

"I often describe my experience as a drummer as kind of like, I'm behind a straitjacket or a barricade, and that's my drum set," said Mullane. "And if it wasn't there, I'd be jumping out at them. So, a lot of that has to do with the way I love to perform, whether it be big gestures with my arms or facial expressions often."

In the venue, the crowd reciprocates the band's energy, jumping and letting loose. There is no fear of coming off too earnest.

Peter MacAloney is a photographer who has captured many of the band's shows. He said the synergy between the band and the crowd is what makes attending and photographing the band so fun.

"Even if it's the same songs, it's always a different show, and it's always exciting. It's always interesting," said MacAloney. "I don't think I've ever been to a show that Film and Gender played at where most people aren't hitting some kind of boogie."

In between songs, Manzi takes the time to talk to the crowd. He delves into topics like bodily autonomy and trans rights.

Manzi says it's important to have these discussions because it reminds people where the band stands and signals to the crowd that they are welcome.

"Part of being in community with one another is having discussions. Of course, a lot of those discussions happen. outside between sets, before the show starts, after the show ends," said Manzi.

Image Courtesy of Hinderence Photography Attendees listening to band Film and Gender at No Fun on Sept. 24,2026

After the set, people mill around outside. They are sweaty and panting from jumping around and yet still remain ecstatic and energetic. They share cigarettes, and joke about the performance they just witnessed.

Bee Black says the set was a perfect kickoff to their birthday.

"I kind of planned my whole birthday around this show ... So I'm really excited. It was just great. The first time I saw film and gender was really good, and I had a great time," said Black. "... I had such a great time last time that I just had to see it again. Yeah, it was incredible to witness."

For Matt Weiskopf, it was also a great introduction to moshing.

"This is my first show of Film and Gender, and kind of like the first show I've been exposed to mosh pit, push pit, or anything like that," said Weiskopf. "Friendly but aggressive in a good way. It makes you feel alive again."