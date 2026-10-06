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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/6/26: NY-21 heats up, measles outbreak, and Schoharie Limo anniversary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:04 PM EDT
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison May 31, 2023.
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison on May 31, 2023.

Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine's sock color signals an orientation towards action — which is good, because we've got a lot to cover on today's show.

Including: Republican candidate in New York's 21st Congressional District Anthony Constantino has a new line of attack on Democratic opponent Blake Gendebien. It's the latest in a uniquely combative race that Aaron has been watching closely.

Plus: it's the 8th anniversary of a fatal limousine crash in upstate New York. As the final legal proceedings play out in court, we look back at the legacy of the tragedy and its lingering impacts on families and journalists in the region.

And: if you could "seed" your dreams, would you?

All that and more on this October 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman