WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/6/26: NY-21 heats up, measles outbreak, and Schoharie Limo anniversary
Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine's sock color signals an orientation towards action — which is good, because we've got a lot to cover on today's show.
Including: Republican candidate in New York's 21st Congressional District Anthony Constantino has a new line of attack on Democratic opponent Blake Gendebien. It's the latest in a uniquely combative race that Aaron has been watching closely.
Plus: it's the 8th anniversary of a fatal limousine crash in upstate New York. As the final legal proceedings play out in court, we look back at the legacy of the tragedy and its lingering impacts on families and journalists in the region.
And: if you could "seed" your dreams, would you?
All that and more on this October 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."