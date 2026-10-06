Northeast Notebook 10/6/26: NY-21 heats up, measles outbreak, and Schoharie Limo anniversary

Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine's sock color signals an orientation towards action — which is good, because we've got a lot to cover on today's show.

Including: Republican candidate in New York's 21st Congressional District Anthony Constantino has a new line of attack on Democratic opponent Blake Gendebien. It's the latest in a uniquely combative race that Aaron has been watching closely.

Plus: it's the 8th anniversary of a fatal limousine crash in upstate New York. As the final legal proceedings play out in court, we look back at the legacy of the tragedy and its lingering impacts on families and journalists in the region.

And: if you could "seed" your dreams, would you?

All that and more on this October 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."