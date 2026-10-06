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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Albany Diocese filing appeal of St. Clare's pension verdict

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine,
Sam Dingman
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.
File photo
/
WAMC
Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany is set to appeal a December verdict that awarded former St. Clare's employees $54 million in restitution after officials failed to secure their pension. WAMC's Aaron Shellow-Lavine and Sam Dingman spoke about the latest in the still-unfolding dispute on Northeast Notebook Live.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dingman: Aaron, let's turn now to another story you've been following. This is a group of pensioners in Schenectady County who were awarded 10s of millions of dollars in lost payments last year.

Shellow-Lavine: Right. So a little bit of background here: these are former employees of St. Clair's Hospital in Schenectady. They accuse the hospital of mismanaging its pension fund, which covers 1,100 workers; when the time came to claim their payments from that pension fund, the money just wasn't there.

Dingman: So the pension holders then sued, and last December they won, and were awarded over 54 million dollars in payments. The jury found that the diocese was responsible for the actions of bishops Howard Hubbard and Edward Schaffenberger, former diocesan employees, as well as Saint Clair's President Joseph Prophet and former President Robert Perry; the diocese has maintained it was not directly responsible. Though Senior Vice President of Litigation at the AARP Foundation, Luis Lopez, disagrees.

Lopez: We believe that's just patently wrong. The jury verdict was clear that the diocese was vicariously liable, and that alone is legally sufficient to hold it accountable to the pensioners for the harm that they suffered.

Dingman: So, Aaron, yesterday there was a new development in this story.

Shellow-Lavine: Right. I want to preface it by saying there will be lots more reporting from WAMC on this case in sort of the days and weeks to come. The sort of update is very new. Like you said, yesterday was the deadline for the defendants in the case to begin the appeal process of December's verdict.

Complicating things during this entire process, two of the defendants, including Bishop Schaffenberger and former Saint Clair's president Poffit, filed for bankruptcy. That just complicates this entire process. This is a case where the folks tasked with managing the pensions of, again, these 1,100 employees failed to notify the pensioners at all of the deteriorating status of their funds, and only made contributions to the pension for two years between 2000 and 2019. As has been previously reported by WAMC, the fund was decimated by the 2008 financial crisis. New York State did pay St. Clair's $58 million to cover the transition costs, though still only 450 pensioners received any payments, and at that they only received 70% of what their pension was worth. These are people who worked on average between 10 to 50 years for Saint Clair, Lopez says it's just plainly well past time for them to get what they're doing.

Lopez: This case really has always been about fairness and accountability. For years, sometimes even decades, nurses, technicians, and staff kept their commitments to work at Saint Clare's Hospital in exchange for their promised pensions that would give them financial security in their retirement. Many of these workers are now fighting for their future because St. Clair's and the diocese wrongly broke those promises to them. Many have had to start returning to working full time. Some pensioners can no longer afford their mortgages. They've been forced to sell their homes. Others can't pay for utilities. They've waited years, but their bills never took a break. Their health didn't wait, and their promised pensions still haven't come.

Dingman: And as Aaron said, lots more reporting to come from WAMC on that story.
Tags
News Bishop Edward ScharfenbergerSt. Clare's Hospital
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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