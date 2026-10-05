Republican suspends Schenectady City Council campaign; endorses Conservative candidate

Sarojanie Ibrahim, the Republican candidate for Schenectady City Council, is suspending her campaign and endorsing Conservative Party candidate Rachael Ward.

Ibrahim made the announcement to the media Monday morning. She said she had been thinking about dropping out for the past 10 days and felt that Ward was the best candidate for City Council.

"We are facing some challenges regarding the upcoming budgeting, the taxes, proper housing, infrastructure, and these are very serious issues we are facing in the city," Ibrahim said. "And I don't believe we are getting honest answers coming from the Democratic side, and I'm on the same page with Miss Ward."

Ward said she was "very appreciative" of Ibrahim's endorsement and that it will make it easier to take on her Democratic opponent, Justin Chaires.

"It just shows that people are tired of the one-party system, and people really want an independent voice," Ward said. "I know that she was an independent voice, and she knows that I am too, so her support just really kind of strengthens that."

Chaires was appointed to fill Joseph Mancini's seat on the council last winter after a court battle. He narrowly defeated Ward in the Democratic primary in June.

Ibrahim appears to have reported no campaign donations to the state Board of Elections. Ward has raised more than $36,000, and Chaires has raised more than $34,000.

Ibrahim, a retired healthcare worker who immigrated to the U.S. from Trinidad, said she plans to run for office again in the future.