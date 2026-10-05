© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/5/26: Dioceses abuse report, Taste of Italy closure, and Bills fandom

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
A few dozen people protested on the sidewalk outside Grazie Italian Kitchen. They flags and posters with statements like "Love outshines bigotry and hatred," and "No antisemitism, no Islamophobia, no racism." The sky is hazy from wildfire smoke.
Grant Ashley
/
WAMC
A few dozen people protested during what was scheduled to be the grand opening of Frank Cappello's Grazie Italian Kitchen in Albany on July 15, 2026.

A Bills bar in western Massachusetts? It may seem far-fetched. Co-host and Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes has been there, and returns with a special report about Sunday's Bills-Patriots game.

But first: an upstate New York restaurateur is courting controversy after his eatery was forced to shut down. Earlier this summer, Frank Cappello's wife made an Islamophobic social media post in response to a local tragedy. Now, the couple's modest empire of small businesses is gradually closing up shop. But Frank, apparently, won't go quietly.

And: the Massachusetts Attorney General's report on systemic child abuse in three Roman Catholic dioceses around the Commonwealth is packed with painful details about the scope of clergy members' predatory behavior. But, for various reasons, many of these alleged crimes can't be prosecuted.

Plus: a woman in Vermont hires a crew of roofers. On their second day of work, she looks out her window and sees a fleet of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles descending on them. Reporter Lucy Tompkins from the independent news outlet Seven Days details the latest iteration of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

All that and more on this Oct. 5 edition of Northeast Notebook.
News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman