Northeast Notebook 10/5/26: Dioceses abuse report, Taste of Italy closure, and Bills fandom

A Bills bar in western Massachusetts? It may seem far-fetched. Co-host and Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes has been there, and returns with a special report about Sunday's Bills-Patriots game.

But first: an upstate New York restaurateur is courting controversy after his eatery was forced to shut down. Earlier this summer, Frank Cappello's wife made an Islamophobic social media post in response to a local tragedy. Now, the couple's modest empire of small businesses is gradually closing up shop. But Frank, apparently, won't go quietly.

And: the Massachusetts Attorney General's report on systemic child abuse in three Roman Catholic dioceses around the Commonwealth is packed with painful details about the scope of clergy members' predatory behavior. But, for various reasons, many of these alleged crimes can't be prosecuted.

Plus: a woman in Vermont hires a crew of roofers. On their second day of work, she looks out her window and sees a fleet of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles descending on them. Reporter Lucy Tompkins from the independent news outlet Seven Days details the latest iteration of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

All that and more on this Oct. 5 edition of Northeast Notebook.