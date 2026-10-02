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Police investigating fatal collision between e-bike and vehicle

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Plattsburgh City Police
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Plattsburgh City Police logo on its building

Plattsburgh City Police are investigating a fatal collision Thursday evening between an e-bike and vehicle.

Just after 8:30 Thursday night police responded to a 911 call reporting the collision at the corner of Margaret Street and Cumberland Avenue. The unidentified adult female e-bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The area remained closed until early morning as city police worked with the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit to process the scene and investigate the cause of the accident. No arrests have been made.
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News e-bikesFatal AccidentPlattsburgh City Police
Pat Bradley
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