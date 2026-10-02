Northeast Notebook 10/2/26: Flock cameras, Cornell case, and a nursing home closure

Can you name a Shania Twain song based on the opening three notes? I do my best in today's deep dive.

Speaking of identification: that's exactly what people in cities and towns all over the Northeast are worried about when it comes to Flock automated license plate reader cameras. The company that makes the cameras also makes software that can combine data they capture to create granular portraits of the public. The public, in response, is swarming council meetings around the Northeast to protest the technology.

Meanwhile, there are new developments in the widening scandal surrounding an alleged gang rape at Cornell University in 2024. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has stepped into the fray, appointing a special prosecutor to pursue an investigation as the outcry grows over the local district attorney's failure to prosecute the alleged perpetrators.

And after weeks of uncertainty, a nursing home in the Catskills is shutting down. What does the closure say about Sullivan County's overall quality of life?

All that and more on this Oct. 2nd edition of Northeast Notebook.