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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 9/30/26: Pancreatic cancer breakthrough, pied-à-terre tax trouble, and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Juan Solano
Photo source: Kelsey Solano
Pancreatic cancer patient Juan Solano and his family

Are casino magnate Steve Wynn and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross the poster-people for class struggle? They seem to think so - they've filed a new lawsuit challenging New York's pied-à-terre tax, claiming it discriminates against wealthy New Yorkers with expensive second homes.

Plus: Massachusetts attorney general Andrea Joy Campbell releases the findings of a seven-year investigation into child sexual abuse at dioceses around the Commonwealth. She says the investigation was made possible by the work of local journalists who uncovered the scandal in 2002.

And: how a pancreatic cancer patient found new hope from an innovative new treatment. Researchers say it's a major breakthrough. But the challenges of clinical trial access may be blocking more people from receiving it.

All that and more, on this September 30th edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman