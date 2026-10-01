Northeast Notebook 9/30/26: Pancreatic cancer breakthrough, pied-à-terre tax trouble, and more

Are casino magnate Steve Wynn and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross the poster-people for class struggle? They seem to think so - they've filed a new lawsuit challenging New York's pied-à-terre tax, claiming it discriminates against wealthy New Yorkers with expensive second homes.

Plus: Massachusetts attorney general Andrea Joy Campbell releases the findings of a seven-year investigation into child sexual abuse at dioceses around the Commonwealth. She says the investigation was made possible by the work of local journalists who uncovered the scandal in 2002.

And: how a pancreatic cancer patient found new hope from an innovative new treatment. Researchers say it's a major breakthrough. But the challenges of clinical trial access may be blocking more people from receiving it.

All that and more, on this September 30th edition of "Northeast Notebook."