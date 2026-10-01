Northeast Notebook 10/01/26: Medicaid cuts, Albany budget woes, and mahjong

Co-host Molly Anderson is doing her part in the Northeast's attempt to fend off the invasion of spotted lantern flies. Last week, she joined a group of brave citizens combating a swarm of them in Kingston.

Speaking of battle, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley are locked in a close one as election day approaches in New York's 17th congressional district. How will changes to Medicaid imposed by President Trump's One Big Beautiful bill impact voters' thinking?

Meanwhile, Albany Mayor Dorsey Applyrs has a fight of her own: she's facing a multi-million-dollar gap in the city's budget. She announced her financial package for the next fiscal year this morning - and WAMC's Grant Ashley was on the scene for a special report.

And: a gathering of mahjong players in small-town Massachusetts becomes a midterm focus group when Josh Landes arrives with his microphone.

All that and more on this October 1st edition of "Northeast Notebook."