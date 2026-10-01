New York AG releases video of June police shooting of teen in Wappingers Falls

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released the police bodycam footage of the moments before a teenager who appeared to be in a mental health crisis was fatally shot by police in a Hudson Valley village in June.

On June 27th, local and state police encountered 17-year-old Oscar Granados Colindres on the ledge of an overpass bridge in the Dutchess County village of Wappingers Falls. He allegedly had a knife in his hand, according to the New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, which investigates all fatal incidents involving police or peace officers.

The initial 9-1-1 call indicated the teen was suicidal.

Bodycam footage showing the final moments of Colindres' life was released by the attorney general's office this week. It appears to show a man talking to the teen as he sits on the ledge of a bridge.

The man is talking to Colindres about his own relationship with his parents and asks Colindres about a knife. He says the cops are not going to move.

Colindres then jumps off the ledge and takes a few steps forward before multiple officers shot him. It is unclear which agencies the officers are a part of.

Colindres' family said in a statement the footage does not establish whether Colindres was holding a knife when officers shot him or if he was moving in a threatening way — as is alleged.

Colindres' mother said her son would still be alive if crisis intervention professionals responded instead of police.

The state's investigation into the incident is ongoing.