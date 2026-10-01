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New York AG releases video of June police shooting of teen in Wappingers Falls

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
A screenshot from bodycam footage of Oscar Granados Colindres moments before state and local police shot him
New York Attorney General's Office
A screenshot from bodycam footage of Oscar Granados Colindres moments before state and local police shot him

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released the police bodycam footage of the moments before a teenager who appeared to be in a mental health crisis was fatally shot by police in a Hudson Valley village in June.

On June 27th, local and state police encountered 17-year-old Oscar Granados Colindres on the ledge of an overpass bridge in the Dutchess County village of Wappingers Falls. He allegedly had a knife in his hand, according to the New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, which investigates all fatal incidents involving police or peace officers.

The initial 9-1-1 call indicated the teen was suicidal.

Bodycam footage showing the final moments of Colindres' life was released by the attorney general's office this week. It appears to show a man talking to the teen as he sits on the ledge of a bridge.

The man is talking to Colindres about his own relationship with his parents and asks Colindres about a knife. He says the cops are not going to move.

Colindres then jumps off the ledge and takes a few steps forward before multiple officers shot him. It is unclear which agencies the officers are a part of.

Colindres' family said in a statement the footage does not establish whether Colindres was holding a knife when officers shot him or if he was moving in a threatening way — as is alleged.

Colindres' mother said her son would still be alive if crisis intervention professionals responded instead of police.

The state's investigation into the incident is ongoing.
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News Police ShootingDutchess CountyWappingers FallsWappinger CreekNY State PoliceDutchess County Sheriff
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra