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IBM to build quantum-computing facility at Poughkeepsie campus

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
Tech company IBM was approved Tuesday morning for a 30-year agreement to build its next-generation quantum-computing facility at its Poughkeepsie campus.
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Tech company IBM was approved Tuesday morning for a 30-year agreement to build its next-generation quantum-computing facility at its Poughkeepsie campus.

Tech company IBM was approved Tuesday morning for a 30-year agreement to build its next-generation quantum-computing facility at its Poughkeepsie campus.

Dutchess County Legislator Kristofer Munn, who was at the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agencies’ meeting on Tuesday said IBM’s $2.5 billion project is very welcome.

“The project will have a positive impact on the Hudson Valley, economically," Munn said.

Still, Munn said he wished IBM could contribute more in taxes and benefits.

“They're not a struggling entity by any means," Munn said. "But the reality is that you know, we face, you know, a competition with other states”

According to Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Rebecca Edwards, IBM will pay almost $1 million per year in taxes until 2032 as part of the deal and then pay about $1.3 million a year, which will slowly increase.

The facility at 2455 South Road in the town of Poughkeepsie will use chips made in Albany to be added to components manufactured in Poughkeepsie.
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News IBMPoughkeepsiequantum computing
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra