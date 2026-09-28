Couple, daughter dead after Troy house fire

Editor's note: This article was updated Monday afternoon to reflect Abigail Rizzo's death.

An engaged couple is dead and one of their children are dead after a house fire in Troy on Sunday.

City officials identified the deceased as 37-year-old Dominick Rizzo, Jr., 39-year-old Alicia Ruefle and 11-year-old Abigail Rizzo.

The couple's 13-year-old son escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-story window. He was assisted by neighbors at the scene and has no serious physical injuries.

"There are no words that can adequately describe the loss this family is experiencing," Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said at a press conference Monday. "Two children are now facing the unimaginable loss of their parents, and a young girl is fighting for her life."

Officials say the family was breeding huskies. Seven dogs died in the fire. Three survived, and another is unaccounted for.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $41,500 from 549 donations as of 3:20 p.m. Monday.

A state investigation is ongoing, but Troy Fire Chief Richard Cellucci says early results show the home may not have had working smoke detectors.

Two firefighters sustained "minor burn injuries" on the scene and have since been cleared for duty.