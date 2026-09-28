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Couple, daughter dead after Troy house fire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
This is a photo of the red and orange house where the fire broke out. Two of the the three front-facing windows on the second floor are broken. The third, on the right, was left open. There's some charred pieces in the driveway. The door and front floor windows are boarded up. You can see fire damage on the exterior wall above the door.
Grant Ashley
/
WAMC
Troy Fire Chief Richard Cellucci says a preliminary investigation found that the fire started on the first floor of this home on 13th Street in Troy.

Editor's note: This article was updated Monday afternoon to reflect Abigail Rizzo's death.

An engaged couple is dead and one of their children are dead after a house fire in Troy on Sunday.

City officials identified the deceased as 37-year-old Dominick Rizzo, Jr., 39-year-old Alicia Ruefle and 11-year-old Abigail Rizzo.

The couple's 13-year-old son escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-story window. He was assisted by neighbors at the scene and has no serious physical injuries.

"There are no words that can adequately describe the loss this family is experiencing," Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said at a press conference Monday. "Two children are now facing the unimaginable loss of their parents, and a young girl is fighting for her life."

Officials say the family was breeding huskies. Seven dogs died in the fire. Three survived, and another is unaccounted for.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $41,500 from 549 donations as of 3:20 p.m. Monday.

A state investigation is ongoing, but Troy Fire Chief Richard Cellucci says early results show the home may not have had working smoke detectors.

Two firefighters sustained "minor burn injuries" on the scene and have since been cleared for duty.
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News City of TroyTroy Fire DepartmentCarmella Mantello
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley