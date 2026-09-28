SUNY Plattsburgh plans mock dorm room fire

The State University of New York at Plattsburgh is planning a mock dorm room fire.

The demonstration will happen in the Myers Fine Arts Building parking lot at 6 p.m. Wednesday. SUNY Plattsburgh Director of Emergency Management Michael Carabello says it will “show just how quickly fire and smoke can spread and why having a plan, knowing your exits and acting quickly can make a difference.”

Following the demonstration, the documentary “After the Fire” will be screened. It tells the story of two survivors of a fatal residence hall fire at Seton Hall University in New Jersey in 2000. Both will be at the college to answer questions about their experience and recovery from severe burns.