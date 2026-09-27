Nor'easter impacts Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New England

Thousands of people are without power across the region as a Nor'easter storm brings wind and rain to the region this weekend.

Nearly 6,500 customers are without power in the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions. Central Hudson is estimating that power will be restored to customers as soon as noon and as late as 10 p.m.

Scattered power outages are affecting hundreds of customers throughout western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut. Eversource is reporting that most of those outages are due to fallen tree branches.

More than 650 people are also without power in Delmar and Bethlehem, National Grid is reporting that's due to equipment failure.

Wind advisories are in effect for western Massachusetts, northwestern Connecticut and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley.

There is also a flood advisory in effect for parts of the Lower Hudson River, including Newburgh and Peekskill.