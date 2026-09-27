© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nor'easter impacts Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New England

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 27, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
John Garrisi, left, and Gaige Graf move an outdoor table away from the shorefront during the early stages of a nor'easter storm on Friday.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
John Garrisi, left, and Gaige Graf move an outdoor table away from the shorefront during the early stages of a nor'easter storm on Friday.

Thousands of people are without power across the region as a Nor'easter storm brings wind and rain to the region this weekend.

Nearly 6,500 customers are without power in the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions. Central Hudson is estimating that power will be restored to customers as soon as noon and as late as 10 p.m.

Scattered power outages are affecting hundreds of customers throughout western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut. Eversource is reporting that most of those outages are due to fallen tree branches.

More than 650 people are also without power in Delmar and Bethlehem, National Grid is reporting that's due to equipment failure.

Wind advisories are in effect for western Massachusetts, northwestern Connecticut and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley.

There is also a flood advisory in effect for parts of the Lower Hudson River, including Newburgh and Peekskill.
Tags
News nor'easter
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News